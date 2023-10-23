Dave Chappelle fans walk out after he criticises Israel at stand-up show

Dave Chappelle allegedly criticised Israel’s bombing of Gaza during a stand-up show in Boston, which prompted some fans to leave.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the comedian first condemned the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants during his show at TD Garden on Thursday (October 19). He then reportedly criticised Israel for what he said were war crimes in Gaza, and accused the United States of aiding the slaughter of innocent civilians.

His comments on the Israel-Hamas war apparently came about after he said he didn’t think students should lose their job offers for expressing their support for Palestine. According to attendees, that’s when an audience member told Chappelle to “shut up”, which sparked an emotional response from the comedian.

Chappelle is said to have then criticised the Israeli government for cutting off water, food and electricity to Gaza, and accused it of killing innocent civilians.

According to the WSJ, some audience members cheered and shouted, “Free Palestine”, while others yelled, “What about Hamas”. Others, however, are said to have left the arena.

An attendee who walked out later posted on social media (via Daily Mail): “The audience was cheering Chappelle on during his tirade. I was sick. We were sick. I turned to my friends and wife and said I think it is time to go.

“We walked out and met up with many other Jews leaving the show. Never in my life have I felt so unsafe and so fearful of what I was witnessing.”

At the end of the show, Chappelle reportedly said that “two wrongs don’t make a right” in regards to Israeli policies and the Hamas attacks.

A spokesperson for Chappelle told the WSJ that he “denies being in Boston last night”, despite the show being listed on the TD Garden’s website.

Last year, Chappelle’s Netflix special The Closer sparked a backlash following his comments about the trans community – prompting complaints from Netflix staff.