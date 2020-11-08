Dave Chappelle hosted the first episode of Saturday Night Live following confirmation of Joe Biden’s victory in the US election, which included a number of barbs directed at outgoing President Donald Trump.

Chappelle, who also hosted the post-election episode of the show in 2016, called Trump a “racist, hilarious son of a bitch” in his opening monologue last night (November 7).

After relaying that a London friend had told him the world would be a “safer place now that America has a new president,” Chappelle cautioned: “Do you guys remember what life was like before COVID? It was a mass shooting every week… Thank god for COVID. Something had to lock these murderous whites up, keep them in the house.”

The host also teased Trump for his controversial comments about using bleach to fight coronavirus. “How about some bleach? Some bleach directly in our body. Oh boy, the Secret Service is going to have to childproof the White House now. ‘Mr. President, don’t touch that stove, it’s hot. Turn those scissors around, Mr. President, if you’re going to run around the house.”

Watch the full monologue below.

Foo Fighters also appeared on the episode, debuting the first single from their newly announced album ‘Medicine At Midnight’.

The band played ‘Shame Shame’ as well as classic track ‘Times Like These’. The new 9-track album is set to come out on February 5, 2021.

Last week (October 30), Foos frontman Dave Grohl and his mum Ginny discussed the importance of education in a new interview with the new First Lady, Jill Biden.

“I was raised by a school teacher, so I knew as a child how hard my mother worked, not just at the school, but within the community,” Grohl said of Ginny at the very start of the clip.