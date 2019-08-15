“If you say anything, you risk everything"

Dave Chappelle has announced his fifth Netflix special in a new trailer narrated by Morgan Freeman.

The comedian has shared four stand-up specials on the streaming giant after signing a deal in 2016.

The new fifth instalment will be entitled Sticks & Stones, and comes to Netflix on August 26. It follows Chappelle’s surprise cameo performance in last year’s hit movie A Star Is Born.

“If you say anything, you risk everything,” Freeman says in the trailer, which sees Chappelle walking across a salt flat.

“But if that’s the way it’s gotta be,” he continues. “OK, fine, fuck it. He’s back, folks.”

Chappelle revealed earlier this year that he was was threatened by R.Kelly‘s “goons” after taking aim at the rapper with his infamous ‘Piss on You’ sketch.

“When that sketch came out, we was in Chicago at a Common show and his goons bust in my room – I don’t know if they was his goons, but they sure did like him,” he said.

Going on to joke about how he’d been directly confronted by the star, Chappelle added: “He said, ‘How you gon’ do a video of me peeing on bitches like that?’ And I said, ‘How you gonna make a video of you pissing on bitches like that?’ My mind’s telling me no. But you know what? My body’s telling me yes.”