Netflix have shared a powerful Dave Chappelle set from Dave Chappelle & Friends: A Talk with Punchlines titled ‘8:46’ — you can watch the full video below.

In the video shared yesterday (June 11) the comedian addresses the killing of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter protests that have sprung up across the world in response, as well as other topics including the late Kobe Bryant.

The 27-minute video was released on Netflix’s YouTube channel ‘Netflix Is A Joke’ and was named after the amount of time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck during his attempted arrest on May 25, killing him.

During the set, which was originally performed on June 6, Chappelle said: “I can’t get that number out of my head because it was my time of birth on my birth certificate. I was born at 8:46 in the morning and they killed this n**** in 8 minutes and 46 seconds.”

The comedy event took place in Yellow Springs, Ohio with coronavirus-imposed social distancing guidelines in place for guests, including face masks and temperature checks.

The video description on YouTube reads: “From Dave: Normally I wouldn’t show you some[thing] so unrefined, I hope you understand.”

He also included a link to the Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit organisation aimed at ending mass incarceration and racial inequality. Its founder, Bryan Stevenson, was the central character in the 2019 film Just Mercy, starring Michael B. Jordan and Brie Larson.

Elsewhere in the special, the actor also criticised political commentator Candace Owens and hit out at Azealia Banks, who once claimed she slept with him.

“I seen Candace Owens try to convince white America, ‘Don’t worry about it. He’s a criminal anyway,’” Chappelle said. “I don’t give a fuck what this n***** did. I don’t care what this n***** did. I don’t care if he personally kicked Candace Owens in her stanky p****. I don’t know if it stanks, but I imagine it does.

“If I ever find out, I’ll let you know for sure. I’ll tell, like, Azealia Banks. I’ll tell.”

Towards the end of the set, Chappelle says he wasn’t able to accept his Grammy award because the ceremony was held on the same day that Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash.

“He died the day I won a Grammy,” he said. “They had both of his fucking jersey numbers hanging up. 8, 24. Well, that’s my birthday. Crying like a baby.”

Chauvin has since been sacked and charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Three of his colleagues, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Keung, are all facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.