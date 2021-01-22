Dave Chappelle tests positive for coronavirus and cancels Texas residency

Dave Chappelle has tested positive for coronavirus just hours before he was set to perform the latest date of a standup residency in Austin, Texas.

A representative for the legendary comedian told TMZ that he is currently self-isolating and is experiencing no symptoms. However, he has now cancelled the rest of his remaining shows at Austin concert venue Stubb’s – including a performance last night (January 21).

Chappelle began the 10-night residency at the venue last week and was scheduled to perform until the end of this week, with several dates featuring Joe Rogan as co-headliners.

An Instagram post from earlier this week showed Rogan and Chappelle together at the venue with a selection of guests including Elon Musk and Grimes – who previously tested positive for the virus earlier this month.

Due to social distancing requirements, no individual seats were sold to the shows. Instead, attendees were required to purchase a table of four, six, or eight seats. Attendees also received a rapid COVID-19 antigen test upon arrival and were asked to wear face masks at all times.

It comes as the U.S. continues to be one of the worst hit countries in the world, with over 400,000 deaths recorded to date.

Joe Biden has signed a raft of executive orders to boost the fight against Covid in one of his first acts as president – including an acceleration in vaccination and testing and emergency legislation to increase production of essential items such as masks.