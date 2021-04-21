Dave Chappelle to launch new podcast ‘The Midnight Miracle’

Dave Chappelle is launching a new podcast with Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey called The Midnight Miracle.

The show has been described as “salon style”, and sets out to “provides a glimpse into a very interesting season in the lives of the three hosts and their friends, and features guests from among the country’s most influential cultural icons.”

Later in the press release, Dave Chappelle said: “Making a podcast isn’t the obvious next move for me, but it’s the right one.

“The Midnight Miracle gives you a look into how me and my friends process the world around us, and I think it will change the way listeners think of what a podcast can be.”

The series will feature sketches, impersonations, archival audio clips and guest interviews, all spliced between conversations with the three hosts.

A musical soundtrack is also on the cards, featuring music from Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Thelonious Monk, D’Angelo, Heatwave featuring Johnny Wilder and more.

Luminary will host the podcast, set to launch in the coming weeks on their new channel on Apple Podcasts.

Luminary CEO Simon Sutton said in a statement obtained by Deadline: “The Midnight Miracle pushes the boundaries of podcasting, creating an audio experience listeners have never heard before.

“It is the exact type of project we built Luminary to support, and we are so excited to share it with listeners across the world.”

There is currently just one season of The Midnight Miracle on the cards, with new episodes set to be released weekly.