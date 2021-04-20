Lil Nas X confirmed to guest star on ‘Dave’ season two

Lil Nas X is set to guest star in the second season of Dave.

The FX comedy, based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd, has announced a string of guest star for the forthcoming new episodes, including CL, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Benny Blanco, Kyle Kuzma, Doja Cat, and Kevin Hart alongside the rapper.

Opening up about season two, Burd recently told Deadline that the new episodes are “going to shit on season one”.

“Without a shadow of a doubt, season two is going to shit on season one,” he began. “The writing process was unfortunately a Zoom one and it was harder because the writers room is so fun for me, that feels like a bunch of people hanging out who are funny and it’s another joy of this whole thing.”

He continued: “Having that joy reduced to reduced to [Zoom] was kind of annoying but it was still great. Every show gets better with time, for the most part, last season I lacked certainty with what we were doing half the time, I was praying that I was making the show I wanted to make and I did it, but now I’m honing in more and more and have more of an idea of what I want and I think we have a really good plan in place from a script perspective this season.”

Dave Burd explained that the season season will see his character trying to finish an album and described the event as “psychological chaos”.

“I haven’t put out an album since 2015 and that’s not because I don’t try hard, it’s just a challenge and I put a lot of pressure on myself,” he said.

“My character in the show is going through that journey of putting an album out and keep his personal life afloat. It’s more psychological and interpersonal and I feel this season really ties together.”

Season two of Dave will premiere on June 16.