Sir David Attenborough will be teaching online Geography lessons via the BBC, for children being homeschooled during the coronavirus pandemic.

The historian and broadcaster will be hosting live-streamed classes as part of the BBC Bitesize Daily learning series focused on offering at-home education.

Covering material from Attenborough’s Life on Earth and The Living Planet documentary series, the lessons will focus on the map of the world and looking closer at animal behaviour.

David Attenborough’s most recent project, the feature-length documentary A Life On Our Planet, was self-described as “my witness statement”. The film was due to premiere on April 16 at the Royal Albert Hall, but has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BBC Bitesize Daily will run for 14 weeks, and promises lessons by Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who), One Direction’s Liam Payne, politician Ed Balls, Professor Brian Cox, and Eastenders actor Danny Dyer.

Alice Webb, director of BBC Children’s & Education released a statement: “We said the BBC would be there for people through this crisis, and we meant it.”

She added, “It’s vital that every child is able to continue learning — and the lessons we’re putting on will make sure they have fun at the same time.”

