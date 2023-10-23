David Beckham “portraying himself as the victim” in Netflix series, says Rebecca Loos

Rebecca Loos has accused David Beckham of “portraying himself as the victim” in his Netflix series.

Loos claimed she had an affair with Beckham in 2003 after he transferred to Real Madrid, where she became his personal assistant. The Beckhams have always denied the claims, but Victoria described it as the “hardest period” of their marriage in the documentary.

In an interview with the Mail On Sunday, Loos gave her reaction to the Netflix series, claiming that it makes her look like she’s the one “that’s made Victoria suffer”.

“He can say whatever he likes of course and I understand he has an image to preserve, but he is portraying himself as the victim and he’s making me look like a liar, like I’ve made up these stories,” Loos said.

“He is indirectly suggesting that I’m the one who has made Victoria suffer.”

Loos, who is married with two children in Norway, also claimed the documentary has put her back in the spotlight against her wishes.

“So many people had forgotten about all this,” she added. “So many people put all this behind them, this whole affair, the scandal and everything. And he’s dragged it back up again in a way that is affecting my reputation.”

David Beckham has yet to comment in response to Loos.

In the documentary, David described the “horrible stories” as being “difficult to deal with”. “It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage,” David said.

“I think we both felt at the time that we were, not losing each other, but drowning,” he added. “I don’t know how we got through it, in all honesty. Victoria is everything to me. To see her hurt is incredibly difficult but we’re fighters, and at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. What we had was worth fighting for.”

Directed by Fisher Stevens, the four-part series, titled Beckham, features never-before-seen archive footage from the past 40 years of David’s life and career.