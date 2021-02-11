David Benioff and D.B. Weiss to adapt Pulitzer-winning novel ‘The Overstory’

Game of Thrones bosses David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have landed their next project as part of their deal with Netflix.

The pair are adapting Richard Powers’ Pulitzer Prize-winning 2018 novel The Overstory for a new series on the streaming service. Hugh Jackman will serve as an executive producer on the project.

As Variety report, The Overstory “tells the story of a world alongside ours that is vast, interconnected, resourceful, magnificently inventive, and almost invisible to us. A handful of disparate people learn how to see that world and are drawn into its unfolding catastrophe”.

No prospective release date or cast details have yet been revealed for the project.

Back in 2019, Benioff and Weiss signed a nine-figure exclusive deal with Netflix, which came after a three-way bidding war for the writers, with Netflix winning out against Amazon and Disney.

Discussing their next move in a statement, the directors said: ”We’ve had a beautiful run with HBO for more than a decade and we’re grateful to everyone there for always making us feel at home.

“Netflix has built something astounding and unprecedented, and we’re honoured they invited us to join them.”

As a result of the new deal, the pair left their Disney Lucasfilm’s upcoming Star Wars trilogy, as their work for Netflix didn’t leave them with enough time to juggle both projects.

Another project of the duo’s, a “slavery drama” called Confederate, was cancelled at the beginning of 2020 before it even aired its first episode after it met significant criticism online.