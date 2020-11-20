David Fincher details proposed plot ending for ‘Mindhunter’

David Fincher, the creator of Netflix‘s Mindhunter, has detailed how he would like to end the show if it gets reinstated for a third season.

Last year, it was reported that the psychological crime thriller’s third season would have to wait for Fincher to finish work on his latest movie, Mank, which sees Gary Oldman star as Citizen Kane writer Herman J. Mankiewicz.

Then in January this year, Netflix announced that the show was indefinitely delayed, with the show’s lead stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv all being released from their contracts with Netflix, so they can seek work before returning for a potential third series.

Fincher said last month that season 3 of the show is unlikely to happen due to production costs. Asked if he felt like the show was done, Fincher said: “I think probably.”

“Listen, for the viewership that it had, it was an expensive show,” Fincher explained. “We talked about ‘Finish Mank and then see how you feel,’ but I honestly don’t think we’re going to be able to do it for less than I did season two. And on some level, you have to be realistic about dollars have to equal eyeballs.”

Now, Fincher’s has shared a few details about where he would like to take the show’s narrative if it was to get picked back up for a new season.

“At some point I’d love to revisit it,” he told Variety. “The hope was to get all the way up to the late 90’s, early 2000’s, hopefully get all the way up to people knocking on the door at Dennis Rader’s house.”

The fact that Netflix sidelined Mindhunter might have actually worked out in Fincher’s favour, since working on the series became an exhausting experience for him.

“I certainly needed some time away,” Fincher said. “We had all hands on deck to finish [season two] and we didn’t have a tonne of scripts and a tonne of outlines and a bible standing by for season 3. I’ll admit I was a little bit like ‘I don’t know that I’m ready to spend another two years in the crawl space.'”

Meanwhile, Fincher has revealed that he’s working on a new miniseries based around ‘cancel culture’.

The lauded director returned to the big screen for the first time since 2017 this month with his new film Mank.

Giving Mank a five-star review, NME‘s Lou Thomas wrote: “Fincher’s latest is a sophisticated drama that’s worth taking the time to get your head around. It’s about power and regret, alcoholism and wasted talent, movies and love. It’s also one of the best films of 2020.”