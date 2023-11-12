David Harbour opens up about returning to film ‘Stranger Things’

David Harbour has opened up about returning to Stranger Things in a new interview.

Speaking to People, Harbour said he was “thrilled” to start working on Stranger Things again after the SAG strike ended on November 9.

Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper in the long-running Netflix show, says he will be back filming on the show tomorrow (November 13).

“I mean, I don’t know if we’ll be shooting next week, but yeah, as soon as possible,” he told the outlet, saying that he heard from the programme’s show runners as soon as the news about the strike ending was announced.

“They literally called me, I think it was 10 minutes after the SAG thing on Twitter,” Harbour explained. “The first AD [assistant director] is like, ‘So, get the flight for you on Monday, right? We’ll be acting in Atlanta.’”

“I’m thrilled with that. I’m ready to work,” he continued. “I mean, there are other people that maybe aren’t, but I am thrilled.”

Harbour went on to say how much he struggled during the strike, equating it with his time during lockdown. “I mean, you have to ask my wife [Lily Allen], because I’ve been sitting on the couch depressed as hell. It’s been bad,” Harbour explained.

“I mean, it’s like what happened to me in the same way in COVID where you think to yourself like, ‘Oh, now I kind of have all this time,’ and then you just check your Google alerts every five minutes and are just neurotically insecure. So, I did nothing.”

“I mean, I maybe read half a book, watched a bunch of TV, and then now, I’m super excited to be back,” he added.

In September, Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy also teased the cinematic ambitions of the show’s final season.

“There’s no way to be contiguous with season four, and not, frankly, expand scale and depth,” Levy said to Total Film. “It’s major, major, cinematic storytelling that happens to be called a TV series. Stranger Things 5 is as big as any of the biggest movies that we see.”

Earlier this week, the opening scene from Stranger Things season five was shared by the show’s writers.

After announcing work had begun on the fifth and final season’s script in September, the Stranger Things writer’s room account on X posted a description of the opening establishing shot from the script.