David Harbour provides update on ‘Stranger Things’ season five

David Harbour has provided an update on the final season of Stranger Things.

In an exclusive interview with NME, the actor, who plays Jim Hopper in the Netflix series, spoke of his support for the ongoing writers and actors’ strikes in Hollywood, which have brought production on the fifth season to a halt.

Harbour also addressed the recent announcement that Terminator star Linda Hamilton had been cast in an undisclosed role for the next season.

“It surprised me when they announced that,” admitted Harbour, “because I know that this writers’ strike has not come to a deal yet. And I think they’re committed to not shooting until they do reach a deal.”

With the ongoing strikes, it’s currently unclear when Stranger Things season five will be able to continue production, but Harbour made it clear that he’s raring to go.

“There’s something about pouring yourself into the final season,” he said, “that sprint to the finish line, that is exciting and almost euphoric to me.”

On what the future holds beyond Stranger Things, the actor added: “The next chapter will be exciting.”

Back in February, Harbour expressed his belief that it’s “definitely time” for the Netflix series to end.

“What’s funny is when I started the show, I never ever wanted it to end,” Harbour said. “That’s why I love the show. I think it’s a great show, even if I wasn’t in it. Now we’re almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end. But it is, of course, very bittersweet.

“You know, there’s a sadness there. But also, we’ve all grown up. It is time for us to leave that nest and try other things and different projects. And to let [creators] the Duffer Brothers try different things as well. I mean, those guys are so talented. I want to see what they come up with next. So it is bittersweet, but it’s definitely time.”

Harbour will next be seen in Gran Turismo, which arrives in cinemas on August 11.