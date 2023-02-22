David Harbour says it’s “definitely time” for ‘Stranger Things’ to end

David Harbour believes it is “definitely time” for Stranger Things to end after its upcoming fifth season.

The actor, who plays Jim Hopper in the Netflix series, discussed his thoughts on the show’s conclusion during an interview with DiscussingFilm.

“What’s funny is when I started the show, I never ever wanted it to end,” Harbour said. “That’s why I love the show. I think it’s a great show, even if I wasn’t in it. Now we’re almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end. But it is, of course, very bittersweet.

“You know, there’s a sadness there. But also, we’ve all grown up. It is time for us to leave that nest and try other things and different projects. And to let [creators] the Duffer Brothers try different things as well. I mean, those guys are so talented. I want to see what they come up with next. So it is bittersweet, but it’s definitely time.”

Filming on the fifth season is scheduled to start this year, which will consist of eight episodes. A release date has yet to be announced.

Speaking to NME, Matt Duffer confirmed the final season will be paced differently in comparison to previous seasons.

“Typically in the previous seasons, everything wraps up in a nice bow,” Matt said. “Four and five are really [connected] together. [With five], there’ll be no wind-up time – like even this season, you get to experience the kids and what they’re going through in high school before things start to escalate. Then it gets crazier and crazier and crazier – that’s typically the trajectory. Five, you’re just going to be right in the middle of it so it’s going to feel very, very different.”

In a four-star review of season four, NME wrote: “While there are some gripes to be had with the penultimate season of the show, it still packs in all the terrifying thrills you’d expect, deftly blending horror and sci-fi to maximum effect while still allowing for some laughs among the bleakness. It’s a finely-tuned formula that’s given us yet another sublime season and, hopefully, one more to come.”