David Harbour says ‘Stranger Things” ending is “very moving”

David Harbour has spoken about the ending of Netflix‘s Stranger Things, teasing its “very moving” finale.

Speaking on an of the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast that was recorded prior to the ongoing WGA actors’ strike, Harbour hinted at the Netflix hit show’s ending.

While Harbour, who portrays Jim Hopper in the series, has confirmed that he has not read the script for the show’s final season yet, he vaguely knows how it will conclude. “I know what it is,” he said. “I know where we net out and it’s very, very moving. That is the term I will use.”

Advertisement

Watch David Harbour talk about Stranger Things on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast below.

According to Harbour, season five of Stranger Things won’t pick up where season four ended. Instead, things will pick up sometime after the events of season four.

“After where season four ended — when you watch us on that hill looking at the ash and the smoke fires — we’re going to start somewhere after that,” he said. “So you’ve gotta imagine the world is a different place.”

With each season of the show getting bigger and bigger, Harbour hinted that season five will be the biggest one yet: “I mean, the set pieces and the things in the scripts that we saw are bigger than anything we’ve done in the past.”

Season five of Stranger Things has yet to receive a release date but will take “a while to shoot”, according to Harbour. “I’m excited to go back. I’m excited to wrap it up in a bold, amazing way. I’m excited to really swing with this character, because you know they’re going to pay off these OG characters: Eleven, Hopper, Joyce, Will, Mike. They’re going to pay them off in big ways because they’ve lived with you for the past eight years.”

Advertisement

Back in February, Harbour expressed his belief that it’s “definitely time” for the Netflix series to end. “What’s funny is when I started the show, I never ever wanted it to end,” Harbour said. “That’s why I love the show. I think it’s a great show, even if I wasn’t in it. Now we’re almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end. But it is, of course, very bittersweet.

“You know, there’s a sadness there. But also, we’ve all grown up. It is time for us to leave that nest and try other things and different projects. And to let [creators] the Duffer Brothers try different things as well. I mean, those guys are so talented. I want to see what they come up with next. So it is bittersweet, but it’s definitely time.”

Earlier this week, Millie Bobby Brown, who starts as Eleven in Stranger Things, said she is ready to move on from the show: “I think I’m ready. It’s been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it’s like graduating high school, it’s like senior year. You’re ready to go and blossom and flourish and you’re grateful for the time you’ve had, but it’s time to create your own message and live your own life.”

Harbour is now starring in Gran Turismo, which is screening in cinemas now.