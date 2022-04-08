David Hyde Pierce says he’s “certainly interested” in ‘Frasier’ reboot

David Hyde Pierce has speculated on his potential involvement in Kelsey Grammer’s much-vaunted Frasier reboot.

Official news of the show’s revival via Paramount+ was confirmed in February last year, with Grammer saying he was “gleefully” anticipating “sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane”.

Speaking to The Guardian in a new interview published today (April 8), Pierce – who played Dr. Crane’s brother Niles for the duration of the show’s original run between 1993 and 2004 – said: “It’s happening, but I don’t know in what form, and I don’t know when, so I don’t know where I’ll be and what I’ll be doing.

“I’m certainly interested to see what they come up with.”

Last year (July 11), Grammar suggested that the new series of the popular ’90s Cheers spin-off may not include any of the original cast beyond his own role as the titular psychiatrist.

Speaking to WNBC New York, Grammer offered some clues as to where the reboot may take radio host Frasier Crane.

“He thinks he’s gonna go off and do one thing, and sure enough, his life takes him in another direction,” Grammer said of the character. “And he ends up rich beyond his dreams.”

Among the details was the revelation that, although Grammer had “reached out to everybody,” original recurring cast members Pierce, Jane Leeves (Daphne Moon) and Peri Gilpin (Roz Doyle) have all so far declined to join the new project.

John Mahoney, who played Frasier’s father in the show, died in February 2018. When asked about how the story would adapt the story to his absence, Grammer said: “We intend to deal with that some in the first episode.”