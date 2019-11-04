"It’s going to be cushty.”

David Jason is set to reprise his iconic role as Del Boy from Only Fools and Horses for an event celebrating the show.

The actor will play the character at an event in February, according to The Daily Star, where he will talk about his time filming the show, with a potential tour on the horizon too.

For the event next year, the Trotters’ iconic flat will be recreated as well as a number of other familiar set pieces.

“I am looking forward to having the opportunity to meeting so many Only Fools fans,” Jason said. “It’s going to be cushty.”

The actor last played Del Boy in 2014 for a Sports Relief special, with the original series running between 1981 and 1991. The show also returned for a number of Christmas specials up until 2003.

The series also paved the way for a number of spin-offs, including Rock & Chips and The Green Green Grass.

While late creator John Sullivan’s son teased a potential return for some of the show’s characters in “different mediums” a few years ago, star Nicholas Lyndhurst ruled out a revival earlier this year.

“We can’t,” he told the Press Association. “John is no longer with us. John was the driving force of the show and we have also lost quite a few cast members now.

“At the risk of depressing everyone, I think the last two times I’ve seen David [Jason] has been at funerals.”