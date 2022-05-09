David Letterman jokes about Dave Chappelle attack: “How many of you would like to hit me?”

David Letterman has joked about the attack against Dave Chappelle during his stand-up show.

The chat show host performed at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on Friday (May 6), where he referenced Chappelle getting tackled by a man onstage during his recent performance at the Hollywood Bowl.

As shown in footage from the Netflix Is A Joke event, Letterman is seen alarmed and running across the stage. After a moment, he joked: “I’m sorry – thought I saw a guy coming up here.”

Advertisement

He added: “It’s just a waiter? I’m so sorry. It’s just been a little alarming, you know what I mean? Let’s get one thing straight, in deference to the other performers tonight…. Let me just say this, when the show is finished I’ll be in the lobby, and if anyone wants to come and beat me up, by God, come on out.”

Looking for a show of hands, Letterman asked: “How many of you would like to hit me right now?”

Isaiah Lee, 23, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after charging the stage during Chappelle’s set on Tuesday (May 3). According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspect was carrying a replica gun and a blade similar to a pocket knife.

On Thursday (May 12), the LA County District Attorney’s Office announced it declined to pursue felony charges, with four misdemeanour charges filed against Lee.

Advertisement

Chappelle recently joked about the attack in a set where he was joined by Chris Rock, following his altercation with Will Smith at the Oscars.

During the set, Chappelle remarked: “At least you got smacked by someone of repute! I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair.”

Letterman previously interviewed Chappelle as part his Netflix chat show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. The upcoming fourth season is set to feature Smith, Cardi B and Billie Eilish.