David Lynch shares first episode of eerie ’00s web-series ‘Rabbits’

David Lynch has shared the first instalment of his 2002 web-series Rabbits via YouTube – you can watch it below.

The 15-minute episode, uploaded earlier today (June 9), is the latest in an ongoing run of lockdown unearthings from the renowned filmmaker.

Initially made available via Lynch’s official website in the ’00s, the short sees three human-rabbit characters conversing in a dark, old-fashioned living room. “I am going to find out one day,” one of the creatures says.

The scene in question went on to be referenced in the video for The 1975’s 2016 single, ‘Somebody Else’.

Featured in the episode are Scott Coffey, Laura Elena Harring, and Naomi Watts who also co-star in Lynch’s 2001 film Mulholland Drive.

Production for Rabbits took place entirely in the Twin Peaks director’s home garden in the Hollywood Hills, where its set was constructed. The series was scored by Lynch’s longtime composer Angelo Badalamenti.

Meanwhile, Lynch recently launched his new daily video series called What Is David Working on Today? and revived his notorious ’00s weather reports series.

The director also shared a new short film on his YouTube channel last week, an animation called Fire (Pozar). It was written, directed and animated by Lynch, and had been in the works since 2015.

In April, Lynch said he believes that life after the ongoing coronavirus pandemic could be “much kinder” and “more spiritual”. “It’s going to bring us all closer together in a really strong and beautiful way,” he explained.