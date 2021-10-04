David Mitchell has shared his support for comedy partner and Peep Show co-star Robert Webb as the latter competes on Strictly Come Dancing.

The Jeremy ‘Jez’ Usborne actor is taking part in the current series of the BBC One dancing show, appearing alongside the likes of McFly‘s Tom Fletcher and BBC presenter Dan Walker – and it seems Mitchell has been following along on social media.

On Saturday’s (October 2) live show the actor wished his fellow star good luck before writing afterwards: “Well I thought that was fucking splendid!”

The week before, Mitchell shared his pride after Webb made his debut on the show, tweeting: “That was brilliant. I’m really proud of him.”

It also seems that the star is getting into Strictly in general, also posting over the weekend: “With the ones where they’re sort formally dancing about holding onto each other like at a tea dance, it’s IMPOSSIBLE to predict what the judges will say.

“If it seems a bit bland, they often go nuts for it, and if it’s a bit romantic or moving, they complain about the ankles.”

Earlier this year Mitchell and Webb spoke to NME in the wake of the return of their sitcom Back and opened up about the future of their partnership.

“We’ve talked about other projects and other stuff is kind of on the way – acting work and individual projects,” Webb explained.

“As far as I’m concerned, Mitchell and Webb will be a going concern until we’re both in our graves, even if we don’t actually make anything else together. It’s as though no book has been closed or page has been turned.”

Meanwhile, earlier this year Webb addressed his past criticism of transgender charity Mermaids, saying a comment piece that he supported in 2018 “made sense to me at the time”.