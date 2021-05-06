David Mitchell to host new game show with ‘Taskmaster’ stars

Peep Show star David Mitchell is set to host a new game show featuring members of the Taskmaster team.

According to a synopsis, Outsiders, which is a new original show set to air on Dave, will see Mitchell “challenge” a returning cast of three pairs of comedians to prove they’ve got the mettle and skills to thrive in the great outdoors.”

The returning cast of comedians will include Taskmaster regulars Ed Gamble, Jamali Maddix, Jessica Knappett, Kerry Godliman and Lou Sanders alongside Toussaint Douglass.

Speaking of the new show, Mitchell, who co-developed the show’s format alongside producers Renegade Pictures, said: “Civilisation is clearly crumbling so it’s high time we worked out whether we can cope without it. And if you can think of a better way of doing that than making six comedians learn survival skills, then you weren’t involved in the development process of this programme.”

Dave director Steve North added: “David Mitchell is someone we’ve wanted to work with on Dave at the channel for a very long time. Outsiders is sure to be a brilliant addition to the channels’ biggest ever slate of new shows that we’re announcing today.”

Elsewhere, Mitchell is set to star alongside Helena Bonham Carter and Greg Davies in the latter’s new BBC comedy The Cleaner. The new show, which is due this year, is based on long-running German sitcom Der Tatortreiniger.

He also reunited with his Peep Show co-star Robert Webb early this year for a second season of their Channel 4 show Back.

Reviewing the latest season, NME said: “With moments of real pathos sprinkled sparingly throughout, Back season 2 works as a rich and engaging satire on the small-town middle-aged dream, and the chasm at the core of Brexit Britain.

“It’s more wry drama than quickfire gagfest, but it’s still capable of snapping a belly laugh out of you with a vicious one-liner, finely observed life lesson or surprise c-bombardment when it wants to. Welcome back.”

Read Mitchell and Webb’s new interview with NME about season two of Back here.