David Schwimmer has offered an update on the delayed Friends reunion special, explaining that both the episode’s format and “a lot of the creative aspects of the show” have already been worked out.

The special, which was originally slated to be filmed in late March for a May premiere, will reunite all six original Friends stars on screen for the first time since the hit NBC series’ 2004 finale.

Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller on the iconic sitcom for 10 seasons, was asked about the planned special while speaking to the Today Show yesterday (July 29).

The actor was first asked to clarify and confirm whether there is actually going to be a Friends reunion, to which Schwimmer replied: “There’s definitely going to be a Friends reunion.”

He added: “We have a lot of the creative aspects of the show worked out.” The special, he said, will be unscripted, but with “surprise funny bits” throughout. He confirmed that all six members of the original cast are on board, saying that “it’s not even a question”.

Schwimmer did acknowledge that production on the one-off episode has been delayed as studios across Hollywood shut down earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The real question is when [we’re going to film it],” he confirmed. “We’re still trying to figure that out, because we want to do it when it’s safe to do so for everyone.”

Meanwhile, Schwimmer has revealed where he stands on the “we were on a break” debate between Friends‘ Ross and Rachel.

The characters’ relationship came to an end during season three of the hit sitcom after Ross slept with another woman, believing that he and Rachel had temporarily broken up. Ross was accused of cheating by Rachel, who later asked him to take full responsibility for their separation.