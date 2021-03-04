David Schwimmer confirms ‘Friends’ reunion special will start filming in April

David Schwimmer has confirmed that the long-awaited Friends reunion special will finally start filming in April.

Production on the one-off special, which is due to air on WarnerMedia’s new streaming service HBO Max, was postponed last year after the coronavirus pandemic shut down studios across Hollywood.

Speaking in a new interview, Schwimmer – who played Ross Gellar in the sitcom – has given an update regarding the highly-anticipated and delayed reunion special.

“In little over a month I’m heading over to LA,” the actor said on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show on Wednesday (March 3). “We figured out a way to film it safely and there’s going to be a portion of it that we film outside. You know, for safety protocols.”

Asked who would be hosting the reunion special, Schwimmer replied: “I don’t know if I can say who. It’s not Ellen [DeGeneres], it’s not Billy Crystal. I could tell you who it’s not.”

Lisa Kudrow revealed earlier this year that she has already shot a scene for the iconic sitcom’s forthcoming reunion.

The Friends special will reunite original cast members Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courtney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matthew Perry (Chandler), and Matt LeBlanc (Joey).

The Hollywood Reporter previously said that the actors are set to “earn more than double their former per-episode fee for the reunion and be paid between $2.5 million and $3 million for the special”.

Additionally, HBO Max is now the exclusive streaming home for Friends. The sitcom was available to stream on Netflix until January 1, 2020 until WarnerMedia paid an estimated $425 million for the rights to the series.

Meanwhile, Chris Rock has confirmed rumours that he was nearly cast in Friends and Seinfeld.

The comedian and actor said he was once in talks for roles in the two NBC sitcoms, and was being considered as “the Black friend” in Friends.