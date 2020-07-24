David Schwimmer details plans to rebuild classic ‘Friends’ sets for reunion

David Schwimmer has revealed that NBC is sparing no detail when it comes to set design for the forthcoming Friends reunion special.

Production on the one-off episode was delayed as studios across Hollywood shut down earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking in a new interview, Schwimmer, who played palaeontologist Ross Geller for 10 seasons, has given fans an update on the plans for the highly anticipated reunion.

“We’re hoping it will be able to convene and shoot it in August, but the truth is, we’ll do it when we all determine it’s safe to do so,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “There’s no question we want to do it and it’s going to happen. It’s just really a question of when will be the safest time to do it.”

The special, which was originally slated to film in late March for a May premiere, will reunite all six original Friends stars on screen for the first time since the hit NBC series’ 2004 finale.

While Schwimmer is excited to reunite with his former castmates, he’s also looking forward to getting back on the set he called home for so long.

“From what I understand, it’s going to be on our original soundstage, stage 24, where we worked for 10 years, and they’re going to be building all the original sets again, down to the smallest detail of props and other things,” he said. “I’m excited just to walk on that stage again and see everyone and just experience what it’s like to be on those sets again with the cast.”

Meanwhile, Schwimmer has revealed where he stands on the “We were on a break” debate between Friends‘ Ross and Rachel.

The characters’ relationship came to an end during season three of the hit sitcom after Ross slept with another woman, believing that he and Rachel had temporarily broken up.

Ross was accused of cheating by Rachel, who later asked him to take full responsibility for their separation. Defending his actions, Schwimmer delivered the now-iconic “We were on a break” line on a number of occasions throughout the series.