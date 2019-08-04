David Schwimmer responds to ‘Friends’ reunion rumours

Will we see Ross and the gang onscreen again?

Friends star David Schwimmer has spoken out once again on the possibility of the show returning to our screens.

Read More: This explosive Friends theory will change the way you watch the show forever

Despite the hit sitcom ending 15 years ago, fans continue to hold out hope for a Central Perk reunion in the future. In June, Jennifer Aniston said that “anything could happen” when pressed on a comeback. However, the show’s co-creator Marta Kauffman later quashed rumours, explaining she doesn’t want to “mess up a good thing” by penning new episodes.

Now, Ross actor Schwimmer has echoed Kauffman’s words by saying that Friends concluded perfectly at the end of season 10.

“Well, no. I mean… no,” the actor and director said on The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan on Friday (August 2) when quizzed on a potential new series.

“I think we all feel it kind of ended in the perfect way.”

Schwimmer’s co-star Lisa Kudrow has also played-down whispers of a return in the past – describing the prospect of a reunion as “sad”.

The actor, who portrayed Phoebe Buffay, said: “That was about people in their twenties, thirties. The show isn’t about people in their forties, fifties. And if we have the same problems, that’s just sad.”

In other news, binge-watchers were recently disappointed to learn that Friends will be removed from Netflix in 2020. In a press release, Warner confirmed that all 236 Friends episodes will only stream on the new HBO Max platform following its launch next year.

Confirming the bad news, Netflix wrote on their official Twitter account: “The One Where We Have To Say Goodbye.”