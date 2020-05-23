David Tennant and Michael Sheen will play actors who have been furloughed for a new BBC series called Staged.

The pair, who starred in Amazon Prime Video‘s Good Omens together last year, will reunite for a six-part series that depicts them as actors who are trying to keep rehearsals for a halted West End production alive during lockdown.

The show, produced for BBC One by Infinity Hill and GCB Films, is due to air in June and is written/directed by British theatre director Simon Evans.

Variety reports that the set up looks shift between on-stage and off-stage fiction and true-life reality. Self-shooting and video conference technology will be incorporated, as expected from a virtually produced show made during the coronavirus lockdown.

Besides Tennant and Sheen, the cast included actress Georgia Tennant (In the Dark) and Anna Lundberg, who are Tennant and Sheen’s partners in real-life.

Theatre actress Lucy Eaton also appears on the show, for which each episode will last 15 minutes. Guest stars are also planned, including Nina Sosanya (Last Tango in Halifax).

“It’s so important that the BBC provides moments of humour and light relief and this mischievous idea shows what great sports Michael and David are,” said Charlotte Moore, director BBC Content, who commissioned the show.