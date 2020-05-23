GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News

David Tennant and Michael Sheen to star in new lockdown comedy about furloughed actors

The 'Good Omens' actors reunite for a new lockdown comedy

By Charlotte Krol
Michael Sheen and David Tennant attend the World Premiere of new Amazon Original "Good Omens" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on May 28, 2019 in London, England. CREDIT: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

David Tennant and Michael Sheen will play actors who have been furloughed for a new BBC series called Staged.

The pair, who starred in Amazon Prime Video‘s Good Omens together last year, will reunite for a six-part series that depicts them as actors who are trying to keep rehearsals for a halted West End production alive during lockdown.

The show, produced for BBC One by Infinity Hill and GCB Films, is due to air in June and is written/directed by British theatre director Simon Evans.

Advertisement

Variety reports that the set up looks shift between on-stage and off-stage fiction and true-life reality. Self-shooting and video conference technology will be incorporated, as expected from a virtually produced show made during the coronavirus lockdown.

Besides Tennant and Sheen, the cast included actress Georgia Tennant (In the Dark) and Anna Lundberg, who are Tennant and Sheen’s partners in real-life.

Theatre actress Lucy Eaton also appears on the show, for which each episode will last 15 minutes. Guest stars are also planned, including Nina Sosanya (Last Tango in Halifax).

“It’s so important that the BBC provides moments of humour and light relief and this mischievous idea shows what great sports Michael and David are,” said Charlotte Moore, director BBC Content, who commissioned the show.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.