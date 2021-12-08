David Tennant criticises Tory demand for “Britishness” on TV shows

David Tennant has criticised the suggestion public service broadcasters should make “distinctly British” TV shows.

Addressing comments made by former media minister John Whittingdale when announcing moves from the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 to make more content reflecting “Britishness”, Tennant questioned the intentions.

“Is there some inherent criticism within this plea for more Britishness?” Tennant said in the Radio Times, according to the Guardian. “Did Britishness mean ‘made in Britain’ or programmes that have a certain political viewpoint?”

He added: “Why would the government feel they need more sympathy directed towards them? Perhaps that’s a question they should ask themselves, rather than trying to blame it on the television industry.”

David Tennant is playing Phileas Fogg in a forthcoming BBC production of Jules Verne’s 1873 book Around the World in Eighty Days. Discussing his character, the actor said: “In many ways Phileas Fogg represents everything that’s alarming and peculiar about that old sense of British Empire.”

Of the author, Tennant said he “chose to make Phileas Fogg a particularly stuffy Englishman. We’re showing a different type of stuffy Englishman. He’s very damaged, everything is a trauma for him.”

Earlier this year, Whittingdale said in his speech: “Global investment is extremely welcome, but I want to make sure it doesn’t water down British creativity or the British brand.

“Public service broadcasters have a unique role and I want them to continue producing shows that allow people in every corner of the UK to see their lives reflected on screen, and that showcase the things we are most proud of to the rest of the world. To make programmes that are iconic, not generic.”