David Walliams and Matt Lucas “offered £3 million” for Little Britain reboot

David Walliams and Matt Lucas have reportedly been offered an eye-watering £3 million to bring Little Britain back to the small screen.

The comedy duo, who reunited last year for a Brexit themed special on BBC Radio 4, are said to have been offered the eye-watering sum as part of a new partnership with Netflix.

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed: “Netflix have set up phone meetings next week with David and Matt.

Advertisement

“The offer they are making is more than double the BBC could make. It’d be a package of well over a million each. David and Matt don’t need the cash but bosses at Netflix know they are a more viable option for the brand.”

But a return to the BBC is still not a foregone conclusion, with the insider going on to explain that they will give the BBC “due consideration”.

In January this year, David previously confirmed the sketch show – which featured characters including Vicky Pollard and friends Lou & Andy – would be making a comeback after becoming friends with Matt once more.

“I would say there will definitely be some more Little Britain coming,” he said.

“I can’t say when exactly but at the right time and place. It was fun coming back for radio because that’s where we started.”

Advertisement

He added: ‘We had to put it together quite quickly as it was about Brexit. Plus no one expected us to come back on the radio. You would have expected Comic Relief or a big live tour. The reaction was great, which was encouraging.”

Matt previously ruled out a continuation of Little Britain, saying he believed certain aspects of the show would be considered too offensive in today’s climate.

“Little Britain is about 15 to 16 years old now, we all got old,” he said. “And I think you would do things differently now.

“There was a character who was a rubbish transvestite who said ‘I’m a lady’. She was fun at the time but I think we look differently at the transgender community now and it would be very hard to do that now. It would be very hard to play characters of other races now and even Marjorie. People talk about that now in terms of fat shaming. We would definitely approach it very differently.”