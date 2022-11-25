David Walliams’ future on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ is “up in the air”

David Walliams’ future as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent is “very much up in the air”, a show spokesperson has said.

According to The Sun, the comedian is set to step down from the show’s panel after 10 years.

In response to the claims, a BGT spokesperson said: “The judging panel for Britain’s Got Talent 2023 will be announced in due course.

Advertisement

“It’s still very much up in the air at the moment on whether David is going to take part in next year’s show. No decision, though, has been made as yet.”

NME has reached out to Walliams’ reps for comment.

It comes after Walliams apologised for making “disrespectful” comments towards Britain’s Got Talent contestants during a 2020 recording.

In a leaked transcript seen by the Guardian, Walliams is said to have made sexually explicit remarks about contestants, including an incident where he described an elderly contestant as a “cunt” three times after their unsuccessful audition.

Following the report, Walliams issued an apology for the remarks, saying: “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020. These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”

Advertisement

A spokesperson at the time for Thames TV, who produces the series, described his language as “inappropriate” and said Walliams’ had been reminded of the show’s “expectations as to future professional conduct”.

Britain’s Got Talent concluded its fifteenth series in June earlier this year, with the show contracted to run until 2025.