Dead body to be dissected live on air for Channel 4 docuseries

A dead body is set to be dissected live on air for Channel 4 documentary My Dead Body.

Toni Crews was a mother of two who died of cancer in 2020 at the age of 2020, and donated her body to medical science, consenting to it being placed on public display.

Professor Claire Smith, head of anatomy at Brighton and Sussex Medical School, said in a statement to Channel 4: “We have been so privileged to explore the journey of cancer through the incredible donation made by Toni.

“As part of this documentary, we were able to invite more than 1,000 students, including nurses, paramedics and neuroscientists, who wouldn’t normally get to learn about this one in a million cancer.

“Toni’s gift of body donation doesn’t end with this documentary either; her body will be used to educate our medical students and doctors for years to come.”

Crews was diagnosed with cancer of the tear gland in 2016, which forced her to have her eye removed. She found out her condition was terminal in 2020.

The series is set to follow the life, death and autopsy of Crews, and will be narrated in her own words through “cutting-edge” voice replication technology.

The dissection of her body will be shown across educational workshops in order to educate viewers on “the science of cancer”.

“This landmark documentary will bring together the latest in anatomical science and cutting-edge tech to tell one of the most intimate stories of all: how a young mum bravely fought for her life against a rare form of cancer,” said Channel 4 commissioning editor Anna Miralis.

“By donating her body to public display – the first of its kind in the UK – Toni Crews has given us an extraordinary and unique insight into the journey of the disease; while the presence of her voice in the form of diary entries, letters and social media posts ensures the film is filled with all the warmth and generosity that characterised Toni’s inspiring life.”

