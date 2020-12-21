Charlie Brooker has released a first look at his surprise Netflix mockumentary Death to 2020, which boasts a star-studded cast including Samuel L Jackson, Hugh Grant and Lisa Kudrow.

Set for release on December 27, the mockumentary will see the cast – which also includes Stranger Things‘ Joe Keery, Leslie Jones and Kumail Nanjiani – play a series of “experts, politicos, monarchs and average citizens” as they look back at 2020.

Grant is made up as a “repellent” historian, Kudrow takes on the role of a conservative commentator while Tracey Ullman plays the Queen.

“A year whose story couldn’t be told until now because it was still happening,” the voiceover says, explaining that the film is the “definitive story of the most historic year in history”.

“I’d say it was a trainwreck and a shit show, but that would be unfair to trains and shit,” Jones later declares.

Death to 2020 also stars Truth Seekers‘ Samson Kayo, Philomena Cunk actress Diane Morgan and Palm Springs‘ Cristin Milioti.

“Death to 2020 is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is?” a previous synopsis confirmed. “This landmark documentary-style special weaves together some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months.”

Brooker previously shared a cryptic teaser for the project, which said: “2020. Even the creators of Black Mirror couldn’t make this year up. But they do have something to add.”

Speaking recently, Grant teased Death to 2020 in an interview with New York Magazine, saying: “Charlie Brooker has written a mockumentary about 2020. It’s for Netflix.”

He explained that he was playing “a historian who’s being interviewed about the year. I’m pretty repellent, actually! And you’ll like my wig.”

The last three-episode series of Black Mirror was released in 2019, which was preceded in 2018 by interactive special Bandersnatch.