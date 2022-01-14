HBO Max has announced a reboot of Degrassi is in the works.

Set to launch in 2023 on the US streaming service, the Canadian teen drama revival series will be helmed by showrunners Lara Azzopardi (The Bold Type) and Julia Cohen (Riverdale).

According to Deadline, WarnerMedia Kids & Family have greenlit 10 hour-long episodes for the reboot.

Like the original series, the new Degrassi will focus on a set of Toronto high school students “living in the shadow of events that both bind them together and tear them apart”.

HBO Max has also acquired the US rights for all 14 seasons of Degrassi: The Next Generation, which will start streaming on the platform in spring.

In a statement, Azzopardi and Cohen said: “What excites us maybe the most about reviving this beloved franchise is turning it into a truly seralised one-hour drama. We’re honoured to be given the opportunity to lead this evolution and bring this iconic series back into people’s homes.”

Josh Scherba, president of WildBrain, said: “Now in its fourth decade, Degrassi is one of those beloved evergreen properties that demands to be refreshed for each new generation.

“Stephanie Betts, our chief content officer, along with showrunners, Lara Azzopardi and Julia Cohen, have envisioned an evolution for Degrassi that, while staying true to the fundamental honesty, humanity and integrity of the brand, promises fans a journey into exciting new territory, both creatively and dramatically.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with HBO Max to deliver this new vision to fans and extend Degrassi’s legacy.”

The Degrassi franchise originally began in 1979 and spans six different series in total.

Degrassi: The Next Generation, the fourth series in the franchise, is known for launching the career of Drake – who starred as a main cast member for the first seven seasons. He played character James “Jimmy” Brooks for over 100 episodes between 2001 and 2009.