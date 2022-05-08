NewsTV News

Dennis Waterman, star of ‘Minder’ and ‘New Tricks’, has died

The British actor was 74 years old

By Rhian Daly
Dennis Waterman
Dennis Waterman CREDIT: Ian Dickson/Redferns

British actor Dennis Waterman, who starred in shows including Minder and New Tricks, has died, his family have confirmed.

The star died at home this afternoon (May 8) with his wife Pam by his side, they said in a statement per the BBC. He was 74 years old.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Dennis passed away very peacefully at his home in Spain,” the statement read. “The family kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time.”

Beginning his career at the age of 12 with a role in the film Night Train For Inverness, Waterman’s career spanned over 60 years. As well as Minder and New Tricks, he also appeared in movies including Up The Junction and Scars Of Dracula, while he portrayed Detective Sergeant George Carter in the ITV police drama The Sweeney.

Dennis Waterman John Thaw The Sweeney
Dennis Waterman with John Thaw in ‘The Sweeney’ CREDIT: McCarthy/Express/Getty Images

His last released project was the Australian film Never Too Late, which followed four former prisoners of war in their old age as they plotted to break out of the retirement facility they called home. The movie was released in 2020 and also starred James Cromwell and Jacki Weaver.

Waterman was also a star of the stage, appearing in productions of My Fair Lady, Saratoga, Oliver!, and more.

The actor was immortalised in David Walliams and Matt Lucas’ hit comedy series Little Britain in the noughties, with Walliams playing a caricature of the star who insists on singing the theme tune for any new project he is offered. In 2006, Waterman made a guest appearance in Comic Relief Does Little Britain Live, playing himself alongside Walliams’ comedy version of him.

“I grew up watching Dennis Waterman’s iconic performances in The Sweeney and Minder,” Lucas wrote on Twitter following the news of his death. “His guest appearance in our Little Britain Live show at Hammersmith Apollo – in which he hilariously duetted with David’s absurd impersonation of him – remains the absolute highlight of my career.”

See more tributes below.

