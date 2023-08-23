‘Derry Girls’ creator announces another show about a group of Irish mates

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee has announced a new Channel 4 comedy show.

The new eight-part series, How To Get To Heaven From Belfast will follow childhood friends Saoirse, Robyn and Dara in their 30s, who become embroiled in a mystery after attending the wake of a former classmate.

A synopsis adds: “When the women each receive an email informing them of the death of Greta, an old classmate they were once very close with, there’s clearly some unspoken, unfinished business. The friends decide to attend Greta’s wake and discover all may not be quite as it seems. They soon find themselves embroiled in a dark and twisted mystery.”

The show sees them leave their native city of Belfast, “a city full of ghosts” into rural Donegal, where they hope to put the pieces of the puzzle together and uncover the truth.

“I feel so incredibly lucky to be making another show for the phenomenal Channel 4 and to be doing it with Hat Trick Productions again and the creative team behind Derry Girls, the mighty Liz Lewin and Caroline Leddy, is just a dream,” said McGee.

“I’ve wanted to make a comedy thriller set in Northern Ireland for SUCH a long time. I cannot wait to share these flawed funny women with everyone.”

Derry Girls, which ran for three seasons, was a huge success and even earned praise from Martin Scorsese.

NME awarded the last series three stars, describing it “as a fitting, side-splitting farewell”.