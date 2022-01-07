‘Derry Girls’: Jamie-Lee O’Donnell teases “absolute madness” for season 3

Derry Girls actor Jamie-Lee O’Donnell has promised that there will be “loads of absolute madness” in the third and final season of the show.

Filming on the Channel 4 season has now wrapped, although a release date has yet to be confirmed.

Although O’Donnell can’t reveal much about her final outing as her character Michelle, she does promise a new level of maturity from Michelle and her drama peers.

“I think that it’s nice to note that we are growing up slightly, it’s a nice thing to end on,” she told NME. “Of course, there’s still loads of absolute madness.”

Additionally, she says that the finale will maintain the show’s sense of realism.

“You have to remember that these are working-class girls,” she said. “They don’t have money for adventures. The way that Lisa [McGee, the show’s creator and writer] keeps them true to their backgrounds is genius.”

Elsewhere, O’Donnell’s co-star Nicola Coughlan has discussed the “brilliant” storylines from the show’s upcoming season.

“They’re so brilliant, which doesn’t surprise me,” she told the Belfast Telegraph. “She’s just incredible – but it made me want to do it right now. But we also want to do the best version of the show we can.

“By hell or high water, we all want to make it work – if they said we could go tomorrow, trust me, we would all be there.”

Talk of a Derry Girls movie has been had with the show’s creator Lisa McGee. “For a while I didn’t know if it would work but now an idea is starting to vaguely form in my head,” she said. “So after series three I’ll think about that a bit more.”