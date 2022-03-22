‘Derry Girls’ creator stunned by ‘The Simpsons’ reference

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee has responded to a recent reference to the hit sitcom in The Simpsons.

On Sunday night (March 20), a Twitter account called Wikisimpsons asked The Simpsons producer Matt Selman whether the appearance of Dairy Girls Ice Cream referenced Dairy Queen or Derry Girls, or both.

Selman responded saying the ice cream parlour was intended to reference Derry Girls, to which McGee replied: “I. Am. dead.”

“It’s the least we could do!” the Simpsons producer wrote in response.

@nanglish @Rlazebnik @mattselman Is Dairy Girls Ice Cream supposed to be a reference to Dairy Queen, or Derry Girls, or both? pic.twitter.com/PTmvnoTrZz — Wikisimpsons (@simpsonswiki) March 20, 2022

Meanwhile, The Weekend recently made a guest appearance in The Simpsons in the episode which aired over the weekend.

As previously announced, Abel Tesfaye voice the character Orion Hughes, a child influencer who owns the fictional streetwear brand ‘Slipreme’.

In the episode, titled ‘Bart The Cool Kid’, Hughes helps Bart become cool, and Homer ends up convincing the local dads to adopt the style of The Weeknd’s character too.

Derry Girls recently released the trailer for the third and final season, in which friends Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Orla (Louisa Harland), Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell) and James (Dylan Llewellyn) are seen pushing the boundaries of their teenage years further as they sit on the cusp of adulthood.

No release date has been announced yet for the Channel 4/All 4 series, however its promised to be “coming soon”. The second season concluded in April 2019 – stay tuned for updates as they come in.