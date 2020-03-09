Derry Girls could be ending with its upcoming third season, according to one of its stars.

The Channel 4 series aired its second series last year, though according to Gerry actor Tommy Tiernan, it could be the last we see of the Erin, Clare and the gang.

“This is [the] last series, I think. As far as I know this is the very last series,” he said on Jason Manford’s Absolute Radio show.

However, he praised his co-stars, adding: “I feel lucky to be working with such funny people. There are two members of the cast that I can’t look at because I laugh. It’s enough to bring you out in sweats.

“Kathy Kiera Clarke who plays my sister-in-law… Kathy is one of the funniest people that I’ve ever worked with and I’m just not able to look at her.”

Tiernan also confirmed that filming is due to begin in April, revealing: “I mean this sincerely, as soon as I get the scripts I will rifle through it, first of all to see my own scenes and then to pray to God that I don’t have an awful lot of scenes with [Kathy], because I’ll be getting the sweats the night before.

“Like how can I keep a straight face? We find it very difficult… and I also find it impossible to look at Orla who’s her daughter.”

Ahead of the third season, James actor Dylan Llewellyn admitted to NME he would like to see a romance between his character and Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson).

“Realistically I’d like to see him and Erin get together,” he said. “I think that’s what the fans want so… fingers crossed hopefully there’s a little romance… I’d love that, the will they won’t they kind of thing.”