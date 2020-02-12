‘Derry Girls’ star Dylan Llewellyn wants James-Erin romance in season three

Dylan Llewellyn, star of Northern Irish sitcom Derry Girls, has confirmed filming for season three will start this year – and teased a potential storyline he’d like to see in the future.

Llewellyn plays schoolboy James in the Channel 4 comedy. English-born to an Irish mother, James is sent to live in Derry with his aunt Deirdre and cousin Michelle while his mother goes through a divorce. Due to his English accent, he is enrolled for his safety at an all-girls school. After two series, he’s become a favourite with fans and tonight at the NME Awards 2020, he teased the upcoming third series.

Advertisement

“She’s [writer Lisa McGee] currently writing it,” said Llewellyn. “We are shooting this year but I don’t know anything. I wish I knew. She’s keeping it all under wraps.”

Asked what he’d like James to get up to in the future, the actor said: “If it was up to me, I think he’d go to the NME Awards! Realistically I’d like to see him and Erin get together. I think that’s what the fans want so… fingers crossed hopefully there’s a little romance… I’d love that, the will they won’t they kind of thing.”

He added: “It’s all down to what Lisa writes, whatever she writes is quality so I trust in her.”

Derry Girls season three was confirmed back in 2019, shortly after the second season’s finale had aired.