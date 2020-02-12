News

‘Derry Girls’ star Dylan Llewellyn wants James-Erin romance in season three

"I think that's what the fans want so... fingers crossed!"

Alex Flood
Derry Girls
Dylan Llewellyn on the NME Awards 2020 red carpet

Dylan Llewellyn, star of Northern Irish sitcom Derry Girls, has confirmed filming for season three will start this year – and teased a potential storyline he’d like to see in the future.

Llewellyn plays schoolboy James in the Channel 4 comedy. English-born to an Irish mother, James is sent to live in Derry with his aunt Deirdre and cousin Michelle while his mother goes through a divorce. Due to his English accent, he is enrolled for his safety at an all-girls school. After two series, he’s become a favourite with fans and tonight at the NME Awards 2020, he teased the upcoming third series.

“She’s [writer Lisa McGee] currently writing it,” said Llewellyn. “We are shooting this year but I don’t know anything. I wish I knew. She’s keeping it all under wraps.”

Derry Girls
Dylan Llewellyn as James in ‘Derry Girls’. Credit: Channel 4

Asked what he’d like James to get up to in the future, the actor said: “If it was up to me, I think he’d go to the NME Awards! Realistically I’d like to see him and Erin get together. I think that’s what the fans want so… fingers crossed hopefully there’s a little romance… I’d love that, the will they won’t they kind of thing.”

He added: “It’s all down to what Lisa writes, whatever she writes is quality so I trust in her.”

Derry Girls season three was confirmed back in 2019, shortly after the second season’s finale had aired.

