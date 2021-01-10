‘Derry Girls’ star Nicola Coughlan discusses “brilliant” season 3 storylines

Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan has discussed the “brilliant” storylines from the show’s upcoming third season.

The show is set to return with its next season when it is safe to film following the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Coughlan said the cast are ready to go on the third edition of the Channel 4 show, but need to wait until restrictions allow them to begin production.

“We’re still waiting, because it’s integral to the show that we film in Derry,” she said. “And we can’t do anything involving a crowd right now, so logistically, it’s really tough.

Coughlan then revealed that she has spoken to writer Lisa McGee recently, who “talked me through the storylines” for season three.

“They’re so brilliant, which doesn’t surprise me,” she said. “She’s just incredible – but it made me want to do it right now. But we also want to do the best version of the show we can.

“By hell or high water, we all want to make it work – if they said we could go tomorrow, trust me, we would all be there.”

Back in March, Derry Girls star Tommy Tiernan hinted that the show’s third season could be its last. “This is [the] last series, I think. As far as I know this is the very last series,” he said on Jason Manford’s Absolute Radio show.

There is set to be a spin-off movie in the works, though, according to McGee. “For a while I didn’t know if it would work but now an idea is starting to vaguely form in my head,” McGee said. “So after series three I’ll think about that a bit more.”