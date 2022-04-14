‘Derry Girls’ star Nicola Coughlan gives middle finger to privatisation of Channel 4

Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan has defended Channel 4 amid fears of privatisation.

Last week, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries tweeted her intentions to privatise the broadcaster under the belief that government ownership is “holding Channel 4 back” from competing against streaming platforms.

The move has been widely criticised, with an online petition against privatising the channel reaching over 400,000 signatures.

Advertisement

After the third series of Derry Girls began on Tuesday (April 12), Coughlan posted a picture on Instagram giving the middle finger to the camera and linking to the Change.org petition.

“Thank you for all the love for #DerryGirls and F**k trying to privatise @channel4. Sign the petition in my bio.”

Channel 4, which is funded by advertising, has been publicly owned since it was founded in 1982.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who plays Erin in Derry Girls, also recently discussed the prospect of a privatised Channel 4, describing the news as “devastating”.

“To be honest I think it’s absolutely terrible,” Jackson told BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat. “I’d be really worried about undiscovered talent and the lack of that ever being brought to our forefront and being pushed.

Advertisement

“I think you need the opportunity to grow and writers need the opportunity to have comedies come out on Channel 4 and be nourished.”

In a five-star review of Derry Girls season three, NME wrote: “Though Derry Girls will be greatly missed when it wraps up for good at the end of this season, the first episode at least proves that the funniest, sharpest sitcom on TV is also bowing out on a high.”