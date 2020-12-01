‘Derry Girls’ star Nicola Coughlan to join ‘Taskmaster’ New Year special

Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan is set to join Taskmaster.

The show’s one-off New Year special, Taskmaster’s New Year Treat will feature five famous guests to take part in a number of challenges to win the Taskmaster trophy.

Coughlan, who plays Clare Devlin in the Channel 4 comedy, will be facing off against actor John Hannah (Four Weddings and a Funeral) journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy, presenter Rylan Clark-Neal, and Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas.

The celebrities will be set challenges by Greg Davies alongside his Little Assistant Alex Horne (who created the show) on the special Taskmaster episode.

Broadcast details, including the specific date and time of the episode, are yet to be confirmed by Channel 4.

Taskmaster has aired for 84 episodes in the UK so far, with a further 51 still to come as part of a six-season deal confirmed with Channel 4 this year. Series 10 to 15 will air on Channel 4, moving from UKTV’s Dave where the first nine aired.

Derry Girls is currently working towards a third season of the hit comedy, but production was halted earlier this year in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We should have been shooting it now but we obviously had to push back,” writer Lisa McGee said earlier this year. “We are waiting until it’s safe as there’s a lot of stuff to work out.”

She continued: “The show is quite complicated to film in these circumstances and we want to do it as well as we possibly can. We want it to be brilliant so we’re trying to figure a lot of stuff out at the minute but I think we’ll get there.”