‘Derry Girls’ writer is working on an idea for a spin-off movie

Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee has said there are plans for a film spin-off in the works.

The hit Channel 4 comedy could see a new storyline turn into a movie after season 3 has aired, McGee told the Ray D’Arcy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 yesterday (July 20).

“For a while I didn’t know if it would work but now an idea is starting to vaguely form in my head,” McGee said. “So after series three I’ll think about that a bit more.

“I’d like to do it and I think the cast would too so that would be the long-term plan.”

Regarding season 3, which is currently on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, McGee shared an update.

“We should have been shooting it now but we obviously had to push back,” she said. “We are waiting until it’s safe as there’s a lot of stuff to work out.”

She continued: “The show is quite complicated to film in these circumstances and we want to do it as well as we possibly can. We want it to be brilliant so we’re trying to figure a lot of stuff out at the minute but I think we’ll get there.”

Earlier this year, Tommy Tiernan, who plays Gerry in the series, said it could well be the last.

“This is [the] last series, I think. As far as I know this is the very last series,” he said added.

The first two seasons of Derry Girls are currently streaming on All4, with a release date for season 3 yet to be confirmed – stay tuned for more information as we get it.