‘Dexter: New Blood’ trailer brings back Dexter’s son Harrison

A new trailer for Dexter: New Blood has been released, showing Dexter’s long-lost son Harrison.

The trailer previews the return of numerous characters for the revival series – including Dexter’s sister Debra Morgan (Jennifer Carpenter), who was killed off in the show’s final season. Here, she’s seen hovering over Dexter’s shoulder in a presumably ghostly capacity.

Carpenter previously stated that she’d be returning for Dexter: New Blood to play a “new and imaginary” version of Debra.

The biggest surprise is the return of Dexter’s son Harrison, who has grown up significantly since his last appearance in the season finale when he was abandoned by his father.

In Dexter: New Blood, Harrison will be played by Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird). Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actor teased what to expect from the revival series.

“What I can say is that Harrison has had a really rough time for the past eight years,” Alcott said. “Like, it’s not been great. He learns that his dad is not dead and goes to find him.

“That’s what you see for the first two-thirds of the season, sort of intermittent sprinklings of me, this mystery stalker. It’s me following him, trying to confirm his identity. I’m finally able to see him and confront him. It’s just a heartbreaking scene and a really fun one to film.”

Debra isn’t the only deceased character returning for Dexter: New Blood, with John Lithgow’s The Trinity Killer also set to make a guest appearance.

Clyde Phillips is returning as showrunner for the revival, which will consist of 10 episodes.

Dexter: New Blood premieres November 7 on Showtime.