‘Dexter’: new teaser clip sees serial killer go knife shopping in his new town

A new teaser clip has been shared for the upcoming Dexter reboot series starring Michael C. Hall – watch it below.

The 30-second clip, shared by Showtime, sees the serial killer walking the streets of his new town saying hello to people. “Morning Jimmy”, one person says to him. Another calls him “Jimbo”, before a group of teenagers address him as “Mr. Lindsay”.

As the clip draws to a close, Hall’s character hones in on a shop window. As the camera pans down Dexter is seen looking at a set of knives.

Showtime captioned the clip by writing: “Nice to meet you, Jim Lindsay.”

You can watch the teaser below:

The first teaser for the show’s upcoming revival was first released at the end of last month, starting with an eerie landscape covered in snow, before travelling in through a window and ending on Michael C. Hall staring at the camera.

Yesterday (May 27), another teaser revealed a new alias for Michael C. Hall’s serial killer.

The clip showed an ID badge from a fictional shop called Fred’s Fish And Game with Hall’s picture. The name listed is Jim Lindsay.

The reboot will act as a continuation of Dexter – with the storyline taking place 10 years after the events of the “final” season – which ended in 2013 after eight seasons.

Speaking about the revival in a new interview with NME, as part of his band Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum, Hall said: “I don’t really know what to expect, as I’ve never returned to a job after so much time. Having Dexter in a completely different context, we’ll see how that feels.

“It’s been interesting to figure out how to do that and I thought it was time to find out what the hell happened to him.”

The premiere date for the revival season has not yet been set, but it is expected in the fall – stay tuned for updates as they come in.