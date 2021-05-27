‘Dexter’ shares Michael C. Hall’s new identity in revival teaser

A new teaser for the Dexter revival has revealed a new alias for Michael C. Hall’s serial killer.
The eight-second clip, shared by Showtime on Twitter, shows an ID badge from a fictional shop called Fred’s Fish and Game with Hall’s picture. The name listed is Jim Lindsay.
Showtime captioned the clip by writing: “Hello, D̶e̶x̶t̶e̶r̶ ̶M̶o̶r̶g̶a̶n̶ Jim Lindsay.”
You can see it here:
Hello, D̶e̶x̶t̶e̶r̶ ̶M̶o̶r̶g̶a̶n̶ Jim Lindsay. pic.twitter.com/iOcArYfvxq
— Dexter on Showtime (@SHO_Dexter) May 25, 2021
The first teaser for the show’s upcoming revival was first released at the end of last month, starting with an eerie landscape covered in snow, before travelling in through a window and ending on Michael C. Hall staring at the camera.
Watch the full teaser here:
The reboot will act as a continuation of Dexter – with the storyline taking place 10 years after the events of the “final” season – which ended in 2013 after eight seasons.
Speaking about the revival in a new interview with NME, as part of his band Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum, Hall said: “I don’t really know what to expect, as I’ve never returned to a job after so much time. Having Dexter in a completely different context, we’ll see how that feels.
“It’s been interesting to figure out how to do that and I thought it was time to find out what the hell happened to him.”
The premiere date for the revival season has not yet been set – stay tuned for updates as they come in.