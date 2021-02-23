‘Dexter’ star Michael C. Hall discusses whether new series will be the last

Michael C. Hall has said he is “looking forward to getting back into Dexter’s shoes,” and speculated on whether the show’s new episodes will really signal the series’ conclusion.

Last month, it was confirmed that the actor would be returning for a new 10-episode reboot of the hit series on Showtime.

The reboot will act as a continuation of Dexter – with the storyline taking place 10 years after the events of the “final” season – which ended in 2013 after eight seasons.

Speaking in a new interview with NME, as part of his band Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum, Hall said: “I don’t really know what to expect, as I’ve never returned to a job after so much time. Having Dexter in a completely different context, we’ll see how that feels.

“It’s been interesting to figure out how to do that and I thought it was time to find out what the hell happened to him.”

Hall went on to say that returning to the role was all about about “being presented with a story I felt was worth telling,” and suggested the new episodes could have taken various different angles. “There had been some other proposals and possibilities for Dexter, other roads we started down, but this was the first one that was worth continuing on,” he explained.

Asked if the new 10-part limited series was definitely the show’s finale, he said: “I’m reluctant to say ‘definitely’, you know? Let’s see. What’s plain now is that there’s 10 new episodes.”

Last month (January 11) it was confirmed that four more stars have joined the casting lineup of the Dexter revival.

Westworld and The Twilight Saga star Julia Jones, who also appeared in The Mandalorian, Alano Miller (Sylvie’s Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe) and Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird) will all feature in the drama’s return on Showtime later this year.