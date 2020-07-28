Dexter‘s Yvonne Strahovski has said that she isn’t bothered by the poor reaction the show’s finale received.

The popular crime drama series, which starred Michael C. Hall as forensic technician/vigilante serial killer Dexter Morgan, ended nearly seven years ago with a finale that firmly split fans down the middle.

It’s not unusual for a finale of a much-loved show to split opinion amongst fans, but in its eight seasons, Dexter averaged nearly 9.0 on IMDb, with the first 11 episodes of season eight also hovering in the eights and high sevens.

Advertisement

In contrast, however, the finale episode ‘Remember the Monsters?’, notched up a paltry 4.8.

Speaking in a new interview, Yvonne Strahovski, who played Hannah McKay in the Showtime show, said she isn’t bothered by whether fans liked the finale or not.

“I appreciate both sides,” she said during an episode of Collider Ladies Night. “I got a little bit of an insight into why they did what they did. I mean, from memory, gosh, it was a long time ago, but it was just sort of about having Dexter have nobody and that that was kind of the ultimate jail in a way for him to not have anybody left.

“And then I get the fans as well. I get that perhaps it wasn’t sort of the most dramatic ending that they had longed for. Maybe they wanted to see more blood and gore. It’s not my responsibility [laughs], so it doesn’t really bother me whether people liked it or not. It’s just something that I was a part of.”

In the episode in question, Dexter plans to run away to Argentina with his girlfriend Hannah (Strahovski) and his son Harrison. However, after his sister dies from a post-surgery stroke, Dexter takes her body out into the sea during a hurricane and looks as if he plans to die with her. Hannah and Harrison make it to Argentina without Dexter, who supposedly died in the hurricane. However, he is seen working as a lumberjack in Oregon under a new identity.

Advertisement

Previously, Hall himself said that Dexter did not “maintain a cohesive narrative” due to the changes in writers and creatives over the years.