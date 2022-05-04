NewsTV News

‘Dick and Dom in Da Bungalow’ to return for anniversary tour

"20 years since those lift doors slid open and we welcomed you to Da Bungalow!"

By Ella Kemp
Dick and Dom in Da Bungalow is coming back for a 20th anniversary tour.

To celebrate 20 years of Da Bungalow, the notorious pranksters are heading out on tour across the UK starting this September.

The show has been described as channelling the original show’s “family friendly anarchic style”, adding: “This interactive experience will include all your favourite games including two-word tango, musical splatues, the grunty song, fairly hairy fizzogs, pants dance, what a sweaty flap and of course bogies!!!

“And for their finale expect to watch participants being splattered in their legendary Creamy Muck Muck game.There will be appearances from Diddy, Dick and Dom, and D.I Harry Batt with his interrogation game as well as giving  audience members the chance to win part of, some of, or almost all the price of their ticket… ”

In a statement regarding the forthcoming tour, Dick and Dom said: “20 years?! 20 years since those lift doors slid open and we welcomed you to Da Bungalow! It’s going to blow your mind as we take you on a nostalgia fuelled trip to relive the best show ever to be on your telly!

“The most asked question we get is, ‘When are you going to bring Da Bungalow Back’. Well… it’s BACK! See you there. P.S BOOOOGIES!”

Dick and Dom will play:

SEPTEMBER 
Thurs 22nd        NEWCASTLE – Tyne Theatre
Fri 23rd             BIRMINGHAM – Town Hall
Sat 24th             READING – Hexagon
Sun 25th            CARDIFF – New Theatre
OCTOBER 
Sat 1st               HIGH WYCOMBE – Wycombe Swan
Sun 2nd             PORTSMOUTH – Guildhall
Wed 5th             IPSWICH – Regent Theatre
Thurs 6th           SHEFFIELD – o2 Academy
Fri 7th                BRADFORD – St. Georges Hall
Sat 8th               CROYDON – Ashcroft Theatre
Sun 9th              NOTTINGHAM – Theatre Royal
Thurs 13th         FROME – Cheese & Grain
Fri 14th              WOKING – New Victoria Theatre
NOVEMBER 
Wed 2nd            SOUTHEND – Cliffs Pavilion 

Tickets are now available to purchase here.

