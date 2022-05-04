‘Dick and Dom in Da Bungalow’ to return for anniversary tour

Dick and Dom in Da Bungalow is coming back for a 20th anniversary tour.

To celebrate 20 years of Da Bungalow, the notorious pranksters are heading out on tour across the UK starting this September.

The show has been described as channelling the original show’s “family friendly anarchic style”, adding: “This interactive experience will include all your favourite games including two-word tango, musical splatues, the grunty song, fairly hairy fizzogs, pants dance, what a sweaty flap and of course bogies!!!

“And for their finale expect to watch participants being splattered in their legendary Creamy Muck Muck game.There will be appearances from Diddy, Dick and Dom, and D.I Harry Batt with his interrogation game as well as giving audience members the chance to win part of, some of, or almost all the price of their ticket… ”

In a statement regarding the forthcoming tour, Dick and Dom said: “20 years?! 20 years since those lift doors slid open and we welcomed you to Da Bungalow! It’s going to blow your mind as we take you on a nostalgia fuelled trip to relive the best show ever to be on your telly!

“The most asked question we get is, ‘When are you going to bring Da Bungalow Back’. Well… it’s BACK! See you there. P.S BOOOOGIES!”

Dick and Dom will play:

SEPTEMBER

Thurs 22nd NEWCASTLE – Tyne Theatre

Fri 23rd BIRMINGHAM – Town Hall

Sat 24th READING – Hexagon

Sun 25th CARDIFF – New Theatre

OCTOBER

Sat 1st HIGH WYCOMBE – Wycombe Swan

Sun 2nd PORTSMOUTH – Guildhall

Wed 5th IPSWICH – Regent Theatre

Thurs 6th SHEFFIELD – o2 Academy

Fri 7th BRADFORD – St. Georges Hall

Sat 8th CROYDON – Ashcroft Theatre

Sun 9th NOTTINGHAM – Theatre Royal

Thurs 13th FROME – Cheese & Grain

Fri 14th WOKING – New Victoria Theatre

NOVEMBER

Wed 2nd SOUTHEND – Cliffs Pavilion

Tickets are now available to purchase here.