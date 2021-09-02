‘Dickinson’ confirms season 3 release date on Apple TV+

Dickinson will officially return to Apple TV+ for a third and final season this November.

The comedy series starring Hailee Steinfeld will air for 10 more episodes, with the first three premiering on November 5 before releasing weekly until December 24.

“When I set out to make Dickinson, I envisioned the show as a three-season journey that would tell the origin story of America’s greatest female poet in a whole new way, highlighting Emily’s relevance and resonance to our society today,” the show’s creator Alena Smith said in a statement.

Advertisement

“In my wildest dreams, I could never have imagined how rich and satisfying the experience of making this show would become, and the incredible joy it has been to tell Emily’s story along with Hailee and our brilliant, passionate cast and crew.”

She added: “I can’t wait to share our epic final season with the world, and to bring our audience along with us to the conclusion of Emily’s coming-of-age saga, as she continues to fight for her own poetic truth, while reckoning with so many of the issues that face us now.”

Season three will see the return of Steinfeld alongide Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Amanda Warren, Chinaza Uche and Jane Krakowski.

In a four-star review of season two of Dickinson, NME wrote: “With its remarkable second series, Dickinson has established itself as a top-tier period drama in the face of stiff competition from Netflix hit Bridgerton and Elle Fanning’s The Great.”

Advertisement

‘Dickinson’ season two is streaming on Apple TV+ now